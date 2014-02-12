FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

TUI AG says more confident for Hapag-Lloyd cruises unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was more confident for its struggling Hapag-Lloyd cruises unit as it reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

The group, which owns 55 percent of Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel, said its first quarter underlying operating loss was flat at 140.6 million euros ($192.3 million), while sales dropped 2.9 percent to 3.4 billion euros.

It said it continued to expect turnover to rise between 2 and 4 percent and operating results to increase 6-12 percent in the year to end-September.

