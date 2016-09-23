Second European carrier looking at TUIFly deal - labour representative

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A second European carrier could be interested in a stake in German charter airline TUIFly, part of travel and tourism group TUI, following interest from Britain's easyJet, a TUIFly labour representative said on Friday.

A German magazine reported on Thursday that easyJet is close to taking a stake in TUIFly as a way to ensure flying rights within the European Union should Britain leave the EU and not agree access to the bloc's single aviation area.

"There's another European airline to whom TUIFly could be sold," Martin Locher, TUIFly pilot and supervisory board member told Reuters on Friday.

He declined to name the airline, but said it was a non-EU carrier. He also said it was not clear if talks with easyJet were continuing.

EasyJet declined to comment. TUI Group was not immediately available to comment.

Both Locher and Andreas Barczewski, a member of the TUI Group and TUIFly supervisory boards, said any sale of TUIFly against the wishes of employees and unions would be resisted.

Management at TUI is reshaping the travel group, which was created in 2014 by the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG and is focusing on its tour operations, hotels and cruises.

Along with TUIFly, the TUI Group also includes airlines Thomson Airways, ArkeFly and JetairFly. TUI has said it is targeting 50 million euros ($56 million) in operational improvements at its airlines by the 2018/19 financial year.

Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in August TUI was seeing pressure at the German airline due to overcapacity in the market.