TUI Group shakes up airline ops, jobs may go in Germany -sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Efforts by travel and tourism group TUI Group to shake up its airline operations are likely to lead to hundreds of job cuts in Hanover, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

TUI Group, the world’s largest leisure and tourism company was formed from the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and majority owner TUI AG last year.

As part of plans to bundle airline operations, the group is planning to use the UK-based Thomson Airways platform as the base for the combined airline operations with administration and some of the maintenance activities to be in Britain, the three sources said.

The efforts to save more than 100 million euros ($114 million) mean around 400-500 jobs out of more than 2,000 jobs could be lost at TUIfly’s base in Hanover and could draw measures such as strikes or legal action from unions, they said.

A spokesman for TUI said it was looking at various business models to strengthen the airline operations, but that no decision had yet been taken. ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Peter Maushagen, Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)