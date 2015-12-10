FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 10, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

TUI Group CEO says sale of Hotelbeds unit is likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Travel giant TUI Group is likely to sell its Hotelbeds unit but is not considering a sale of its specialist holiday brands, Peter Long, joint-chief executive of the company told reporters on a call on Thursday.

TUI said in May that Hotelbeds, the biggest business-to-business accommodation wholesaler, was the subject of a strategic review. It reported core earnings (EBITA) of 117 million euros for the year ended Sept. 30.

“Whilst we haven’t made a final decision at this point the likley outcome is that we will enter a sale process,” Long said.

He said that the company was not considering selling its specialist units, including the Crystal and Hayes & Jarvis brands.

“We are not looking at an option in terms of not retaining those businesses within the portfolio,” he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
