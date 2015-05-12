FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newly-formed TUI Group simplifies structure, deputy CEO quits
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Newly-formed TUI Group simplifies structure, deputy CEO quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - TUI Group said deputy chief executive Johan Lundgren is to quit the company as it announced that it would simplify its structure by combining its tour operating, hotel and cruise ship arms into one unit.

TUI Group, a company formed last December through the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG , said the new structure reflected the faster than expected integration of the two businesses.

Lundgren will leave the company effective from May 31, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

TUI Group is due to hold a capital markets day and release its second quarter results on Wednesday . (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.