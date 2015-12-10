FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TUI Group annual earnings beat guidance
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 10, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

TUI Group annual earnings beat guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - TUI Group, the world’s largest leisure tourism group, reported a 15.4 percent rise in annual profit, beating the top-end of its own guidance, and said it was on track to deliver growth of at least 10 percent this year.

European demand for leisure travel has remained strong, despite a series of militant attacks and related security concerns which earlier this year forced TUI to alter its holiday programme, costing it up to 40 million euros ($44 million)in cancelled trips.

TUI reported underlying core earnings (EBITA) of 1.004 billion euros for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, ahead of its forecast for an annual profit rise of between 12.5 percent and 15 percent on a constant currency basis. ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.