TUI Travel full-year profit up 8 pct

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - TUI Travel, the world’s biggest tour operator, posted an 8 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by a strong performance in Britain, Germany and the Nordic countries.

The British group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Tuesday reported an underlying pretax profit of 390 million pounds ($627.77 million) for the year to the end of September on revenues 2 percent lower at 14.46 billion pounds.

The company, which raised the full-year dividend by 4 percent to 11.7 pence per share, said profit had also been boosted by an increase in selling prices during the year.