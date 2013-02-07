TUI Travel has no plans to cancel Dreamliner order-CEO

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s TUI Travel has no plans to cancel its order for 13 of Boeing’s troubled Dreamlimer jets although it is making contingency plans in case deliveries are impacted, the travel group’s Chief Executive said on Thursday.

“Our view is that this is the right airplane for us and we do not intend to change our order for the aircraft,” TUI Travel’s Chief Executive Peter Long told reporters on a conference call.

“We wait to see that these short-term issues are resolved with the regulatory authorities ... but we don’t have visibility around how long that will take.”

Regulators around the world grounded the technologically advanced 787 in mid-January after a battery fire in Boston and a second incident involving a battery on a flight in Japan.

TUI Travel has ordered 13 Dreamliners and plans to start using the plane in May.

“Our priority is running our own programme and we will have to determine whether this is going to happen in May,” said Long.

“We are building contingency plans because we have to.”