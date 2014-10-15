BRIEF-TUI Travel to provide new investment of 15.3 mln stg to Russian JV

Oct 15 (Reuters) - TUI Travel Plc :

* To provide new investment of up to 15.3 mln stg ($24.5 mln) and a new guarantee of 3 mln stg ($4.9 mln) for its TUI Russia & CIS joint venture with S-Group

* Existing guarantees of 12.2 mln stg ($19.6 mln) and existing shareholder loans of 4.6 mln stg ($7.4 mln) will be renewed

* Given ongoing challenging trading environment for tour operators in Russian and Ukrainian source markets, such arrangements are prudent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: