BRIEF-TUI Travel to provide new investment of 15.3 mln stg to Russian JV
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TUI Travel to provide new investment of 15.3 mln stg to Russian JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - TUI Travel Plc :

* To provide new investment of up to 15.3 mln stg ($24.5 mln) and a new guarantee of 3 mln stg ($4.9 mln) for its TUI Russia & CIS joint venture with S-Group

* Existing guarantees of 12.2 mln stg ($19.6 mln) and existing shareholder loans of 4.6 mln stg ($7.4 mln) will be renewed

* Given ongoing challenging trading environment for tour operators in Russian and Ukrainian source markets, such arrangements are prudent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
