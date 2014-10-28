FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TUI Travel says agrees Tui AG merger terms at shareholder meeting
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TUI Travel says agrees Tui AG merger terms at shareholder meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tui Travel Plc :

* Result of court meeting and general meeting

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended all-share nil-premium merger of TUI Travel and Tui AG, to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement of TUI Travel under part 26 of Companies Act 2006

* Resolutions contained in notice of court meeting and notice of general meeting were duly passed by requisite majorities

* Expected that court hearing to sanction scheme and reduction of capital will be held on Dec 10, 2014 and that scheme will become effective on Dec 11, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.