BRIEF-TUI Travel says agrees Tui AG merger terms at shareholder meeting

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tui Travel Plc :

* Result of court meeting and general meeting

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended all-share nil-premium merger of TUI Travel and Tui AG, to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement of TUI Travel under part 26 of Companies Act 2006

* Resolutions contained in notice of court meeting and notice of general meeting were duly passed by requisite majorities

* Expected that court hearing to sanction scheme and reduction of capital will be held on Dec 10, 2014 and that scheme will become effective on Dec 11, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: