Dec 11 (Reuters) - TUI Travel Plc

* Friedrich Joussen, Michael Hodgkinson, Horst Baier, Sebastian Ebel, Valerie Gooding, Janis Kong, Coline Mcconville, Minnow Powell, Dr Erhard Schipporeit and Dr Albert Schunk to step down

* Following such resignations, board will comprise Peter Long, Johan Lundgren and William Waggott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: