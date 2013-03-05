UK's Thomson Airways activates Dreamliner contingency plans

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - TUI Travel’s Thomson Airways unit said Boeing had yet to give it a new delivery date for its first 787 Dreamliner jet and had decided to activate contingency plans because of the delay.

The Dreamliner fleet has been grounded for the past seven weeks due to problems with battery failure.

“In the absence of a delivery schedule from Boeing, we have taken the decision to activate our contingency plans and switch customers booked on the 787 Dreamliner in May and June to alternative planes,” Thomson Airways said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Customers will now be travelling on Thomson Airways (Boeing) 767 long haul aircraft, which have premium cabins.”

Thomson Airways, which was due to receive the first of its 13 Dreamliners at the end of February, said it was disappointed that Boeing was not able to confirm a delivery date.

It added that the supplement paid for the 787 Dreamliner flight would be refunded to those customers who go ahead with their original holiday bookings.