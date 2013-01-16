TUI Travel negotiates major plane order - sources

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s TUI Travel is in talks with Airbus and Boeing about a potential plane order worth $6 billion at list prices to renew its fleet over the next decade, sources familiar with the matter said.

The order is expected to involve up to 60 narrowbody airliners, amid brisk demand for the planemakers’ latest revamped models offering airlines 15 percent fuel savings.

Talks are at a preliminary stage but Boeing, which already has two TUI-affiliated companies as airline customers, may have an edge over its rival in the race to win the deal, the sources said.

TUI Travel and both plane manufacturers declined to comment.