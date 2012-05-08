UPDATE 2-TUI Travel's buoyant bookings promise strong summer

* H1 operating loss 317 mln stg vs 307 mln stg

* H1 revenue 5.4 bln stg vs 5.2 bln stg

* Shares flat at 189.8 pence

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - TUI Travel, the world’s biggest tour operator, said it was outperforming competitors in Britain, helping to offset weaker trading in France, and that it expects a strong summer showing.

The group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Tuesday predicted a strong performance in the key summer trading period with booking volumes well ahead of last year, as it reported steady seasonal first-half losses.

The FTSE 100 company said its UK losses were well down on last year following a strong second quarter and a rise in online bookings. This helped offset a sluggish performance in France, which has seen weak demand for holidays to destinations in North Africa in recent months.

“Demand for leisure travel is growing, and we have seen an improved summer 2012 trading performance in all mainstream markets except France, which has been hit by the slow recovery of popular North African destinations, especially Egypt,” TUI Travel Chief Executive Peter Long told reporters.

TUI Travel’s first-half last year was affected by the Arab Spring unrest, with Egypt and Tunisia particularly affected.

The company said it was watching the situation in Greece closely and had prepared “contingency plans” after voters in Sunday’s election rejected the two main parties that negotiated an EU/IMF bailout deal that required sharp budget cuts. Markets fear Greece’s future in the euro currency union could unravel.

TUI Travel has benefited from difficulties experienced by main rival Thomas Cook, which issued a string of profit warnings last year as civil unrest in North Africa and the economic downturn in Britain hurt bookings.

Thomas Cook last week secured a three-year funding lifeline worth 1.4 billion pounds, giving it more time to turn the business around.

“With Thomas Cook successfully completing its refinancing, further market share gains may now be limited,” said Panmure analyst Simon French.

“Summer 2012 is trading in line overall, with outperformance in the UK and underperformance in France.”

Shares in TUI Travel, which have fallen 8.5 percent in the last three months, were flat at 189.8 pence by 0845 GMT in a falling UK market, valuing the group at around 2.1 billion pounds ($3.4 billion).

TUI Travel believes consumers are willing to loosen their purse strings for a get-away and are increasingly looking for a holiday at a fixed price where they don’t have to worry about how much they are spending.

The company said it made an underlying operating loss of 317 million pounds in the six months to the end of March, compared with a 307 million pound loss in the 2010/11 period.

Tour operators typically make a loss in the first half of the year, which does not include the key summer period.

The company, which increased the interim dividend by 3 percent to 3.4 pence per share, said first half revenues rose 5 percent to 5.44 billion pounds and that it remained cautious on the economic outlook.