UK's Thomson Airways to start Dreamliner flights in July
April 30, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

UK's Thomson Airways to start Dreamliner flights in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - TUI Travel’s Thomson Airways said it would start using its first Boeing Dreamliner on services from Britain to the United States and Mexico from July 8.

The British airline said on Tuesday it was working closely with Boeing and expects to receive the first of its 13 Dreamliners at the end of May.

Thomson said it would use the new plane on services between Manchester and Flordia and Glasgow and Cancun on July 8.

Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday became the world’s first carrier to resume flying Dreamliner passenger jets since the global fleet was grounded three months ago because of battery problems.

Thomson Airways was initially due to receive the first of its 13 Dreamliners at the end of February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
