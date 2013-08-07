TUI Travel eyes 10 pct full-year profit growth after strong Q3

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - TUI Travel, the world’s largest tour operator, reported a 3 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said it was confident of delivering full-year profit growth of at least 10 percent.

The company, formed in 2007 through a merger between First Choice Holidays and the Thomson tourism unit of German group TUI , on Wednesday posted an underlying operating profit of 76 million pounds ($117 million) in the three months to the end of June on revenues 5 percent higher at 3.86 billion pounds.

The group, which owns six European airlines including Britain’s Thomson Airways, said 84 percent of its summer 2013 holidays were already sold.

“Given our current position we remain very confident of achieving full year underlying operating profit growth of at least 10 percent on a constant currency basis,” the company said.

Shares in TUI Travel, which have risen a fifth in the last three months, closed at 401.5 pence on Tuesday, valuing the group at around 4.4 billion pounds.