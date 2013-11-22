TUI AG has positive view of Fredriksen's stake hike - chairman

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The chairman of Germany’s TUI AG welcomed Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen’s move to increase his shareholding in Europe’s largest tour operator.

“We have a positive view of the increase in Fredriksen’s holding. It is an affirmation of the strategy TUI AG has pursued in recent months,” Klaus Mangold, chairman of TUI AG’s supervisory board, said in a statement on Friday.

His comments came after news late on Thursday that Fredriksen was raising his stake in TUI AG to more than 20 percent and simultaneously selling his entire stake in its TUI Travel subsidiary.