FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monteray selling 5 pct stake in TUI Travel -bookunner
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Monteray selling 5 pct stake in TUI Travel -bookunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Monteray Enterprises plans to sell all of its 5.4 percent stake in tour operator TUI Travel via an accelerated placing to institutional investors on Thursday, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said.

The offering of 60.1 million shares by Monteray, which is controlled by trusts for billionaire industrialist John Fredriksen, would be worth around 234 million pounds ($377.9 million) at Thursday’s closing share price of 389.3 pence.

Simultaneously, Monteray will acquire from Goldman Sachs 8 million shares in TUI Travel’s biggest shareholder, TUI AG , taking its total holding of the German travel and tourism group to more than 20 percent, the statement said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.