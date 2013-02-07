BRIEF-TUI Travel Q1 operating loss widens

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - TUI Travel PLC : * Auto alert - TUI Travel Plc Q1 underlying operating loss 116 million

STG versus 109 million STG loss year ago * Underlying Q1 operating loss of £116M (2012: loss of £109M). * Summer 2013 bookings up 4% and January booking period up 2% * Strong trading in the nordic region and accommodation wholesaler. * Winter 2012/13 - 83% sold with higher margins and average selling prices in

key source markets * With a third of mainstream summer holidays sold to date * Q1 revenue 2.718 billion STG versus 2.845 billion STG, -4%