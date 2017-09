Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tulikivi Oyj : * Corporation’s interim report 1-6/2014 * Says Q2 revenue EUR 10.6 million versus EUR 10.6 million * Says Q2 operating loss EUR 0.8 million versus loss EUR 0.8 million * Sees 2014 net sales to be at the same level as in 2013, and operating result

to be positive * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage