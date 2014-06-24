FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Tullow Oil says partner finds oil and gas in northern Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Independent oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil said on Tuesday its partner in northern Kenya, Africa Oil, had found oil and gas at the Ngamia-2 well.

“The success of the Ngamia-2 exploratory appraisal well builds on our major basin opening discovery well, Ngamia-1,” said Angus McCoss, exploration director at Tullow Oil.

The London-listed explorer has a 50 percent operated interest in Blocks 10BB and 13T in northern Kenya.

Flow rates at the Agete-1 well were also tested at 500 barrels of oil per day, the company announced, adding it was further evaluating this prospect.

In total, the partners are currently drilling in five locations in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton

