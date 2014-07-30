Tullow reports first-half loss on hefty exploration write-offs

July 30 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil Plc reported a net loss for the first half of the year after writing off more than $400 million in exploration costs.

The FTSE-100 company reported a net loss of $95 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a net profit of $313 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.265 billion.

Tullow reported write-offs to the tune of $402 million after drilling dry holes in Mauritania, Ethiopia and Norway over the past six months. It also had various licences cancelled.

The British energy company is now counting on drilling projects planned in Kenya and Ethiopia this year and next to improve its exploration performance.

Tullow said production fell 12 percent in the first half of the year to 78,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), short of its full-year production guidance of 79,000-85,000 boepd.

Tullow’s shares closed at 764 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)