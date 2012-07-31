FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tullett profit falls on "challenging" conditions
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Tullett profit falls on "challenging" conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British broker Tullett Prebon said revenue for the year to date was flat at 455.1 million pounds ($714.2 million) and profit fell 7 percent to 73.7 million pounds with Chief Executive Terry Smith citing “challenging” conditions.

“Market conditions have continued to be challenging, with the overall level of market activity in the first half lower than in the same period last year,” said Smith on Tuesday.

In May, Tullett cut an extra 60 jobs, taking total redundancies for the year to 140, to counter tough market conditions that left revenue flat in the early part of the year.

The broker said in May market activity had been “slightly lower than in the same period last year” as it booked revenue in the four months to the end of April flat on last year at 305 million pounds ($491 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.