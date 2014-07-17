FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tullett Prebon names Phizackerley as chief executive officer
July 17, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Tullett Prebon names Phizackerley as chief executive officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Thursday it had appointed former Nomura and Lehman Brothers executive John Phizackerley as chief executive.

The company, whose staff match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments, said last month it was searching for a successor for Terry Smith, who decided to step down to focus on Fundsmith, the asset management firm he founded.

Phizackerley will take over on Sept. 1, Tullett said in a statement.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely

