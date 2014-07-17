Tullett Prebon names Phizackerley as chief executive officer

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Thursday it had appointed former Nomura and Lehman Brothers executive John Phizackerley as chief executive.

The company, whose staff match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments, said last month it was searching for a successor for Terry Smith, who decided to step down to focus on Fundsmith, the asset management firm he founded.

Phizackerley will take over on Sept. 1, Tullett said in a statement.