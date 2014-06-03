FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tullett Prebon may pick ex-Nomura exec to be new CEO -FT
#Financials
June 3, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

Tullett Prebon may pick ex-Nomura exec to be new CEO -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Former Nomura Co Ltd executive John Phizackerley is the leading contender to head British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The FT said the London-based brokerage in advanced talks to appoint a successor to Chief Executive Officer Terry Smith after a nine-month search by headhunters Spencer Stuart.

The paper’s sources said Smith was expected to leave Tullett by the end of the year, but that no formal agreement had been signed as yet by Phizackerley, who previously worked at Lehman Brothers.

Tullett Prebon could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

