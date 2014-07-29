FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tullett Prebon says H1 revenue falls 15 percent
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Tullett Prebon says H1 revenue falls 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Tuesday that revenue in its first half fell 15 percent as the level of activity in financial markets remained subdued.

Revenue in the sixth months to June 30 was 360.3 million pounds ($611.5 million) versus 439.8 million pounds a year earlier.

London-based Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps, said it expected market conditions would continue to be difficult and it would be focusing on a previously announced cost reduction programme to offset the slump.

Underlying profit before tax in the period was down more than 30 percent compared with a year earlier at 43.2 million pounds.

$1 = 0.5892 British Pounds Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.