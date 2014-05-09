FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Tullett Prebon cuts costs as 4-month revenue falls 12 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 9, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Tullett Prebon cuts costs as 4-month revenue falls 12 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In headline changes to 4-month from Q1)

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Friday it would cut costs and trim headcount as challenging market conditions continued to weigh on its business, sending revenue 12 percent lower in the first four months of the year.

Revenue in the four months to April was 248 million pounds ($420.42 million) compared to 293 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

“The level of activity in the financial markets has remained subdued, and market conditions have therefore continued to be challenging,” the company said in a statement.

The broker, which matches buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps, said a number of actions were being taken, including axeing jobs, as part of a cost cutting programme that is expected to reduce annual fixed costs by around 20 million pounds.

Tullett also said it has agreed to buy independent oil broker PVM Oil Associates. It is acquiring the equity of the business, which has no debt, for a total consideration of $160 million, it added. ($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.