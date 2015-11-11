Tullett to buy ICAP's global broking business for 1.11 bln stg

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it would acquire ICAP Plc’s global hybrid voice broking and information business for about 1.11 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) in stock.

Tullett said it expected to issue about 309.9 million new shares to ICAP and ICAP shareholders. On completion of the deal, Tullett shareholders would own about 44 percent of the enlarged group, while existing ICAP shareholders will hold 36.1 percent and ICAP the remaining 19.9 percent.

The two companies said last week that they were in talks regarding combining the businesses as they seek to combat falling profits in a sector struggling with shrinking trading volumes. ($1 = 0.6595 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)