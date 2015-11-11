FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tullett to buy ICAP's global broking business for 1.11 bln stg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 11, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Tullett to buy ICAP's global broking business for 1.11 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it would acquire ICAP Plc’s global hybrid voice broking and information business for about 1.11 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) in stock.

Tullett said it expected to issue about 309.9 million new shares to ICAP and ICAP shareholders. On completion of the deal, Tullett shareholders would own about 44 percent of the enlarged group, while existing ICAP shareholders will hold 36.1 percent and ICAP the remaining 19.9 percent.

The two companies said last week that they were in talks regarding combining the businesses as they seek to combat falling profits in a sector struggling with shrinking trading volumes. ($1 = 0.6595 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.