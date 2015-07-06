MOVES- Tullett Prebon hires Michael McKell as head of real estate secondaries

July 6 (Reuters) - The alternative investments arm of interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc appointed Michael McKell head of real estate secondaries to trade open-ended and specialist real estate funds.

Prior to joining Tullett Prebon Alternative Investments (TPAI), McKell was a secondary market broker with Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, responsible for establishing markets and trading unlisted real estate funds in the UK and Europe.

TPAI combines the infrastructure of Tullett Prebon with buy-and-sell side expertise of the alternatives industry via its teams in London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)