FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Tullett sees higher costs due to expansion plans
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Tullett sees higher costs due to expansion plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it expected costs to rise less than 1 percent of its annual revenue as it planned to further expand its broking business in the energy sector.

Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps, said more than three quarters of the costs would be incurred this year as it moves to diversify its client base.

The company reported revenue of 703.5 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in 2014.

Chief Executive John Phizackerley would also announce senior management hires at the company’s capital markets day on Friday, Tullett Prebon said in a statement.

Tullett Prebon shares fell 1 percent to 398 pence in thin early trading on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6444 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.