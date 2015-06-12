UK's Tullett sees higher costs due to expansion plans

June 12 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it expected costs to rise less than 1 percent of its annual revenue as it planned to further expand its broking business in the energy sector.

Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps, said more than three quarters of the costs would be incurred this year as it moves to diversify its client base.

The company reported revenue of 703.5 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in 2014.

Chief Executive John Phizackerley would also announce senior management hires at the company’s capital markets day on Friday, Tullett Prebon said in a statement.

Tullett Prebon shares fell 1 percent to 398 pence in thin early trading on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6444 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)