February 2, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Tullett says U.S. Justice Dept seeks information on ICAP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc said the United States Department of Justice had requested additional information relating to the British interdealer broker’s proposed acquisition of ICAP Plc’s global hybrid voice broking and information business.

Tullett said it believed the review was focused on the shareholding and governance arrangements to be put into place after completion of the deal, which it still expected to occur this year. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

