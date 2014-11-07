Tullett Prebon four-month revenue falls 4 percent

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon reported a 4 percent drop in revenue for the four months to end-October as market conditions remained tough, but the company said it had seen higher levels of activity in financial markets in recent weeks.

London-based Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps, said on Friday that revenue between July and October was 233 million pounds($368.89 million), compared with 252 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue for the year to October was down 11 percent at 594 million pounds.

Tullett said it was currently under investigation by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the regulators probe into interest rate benchmark manipulation.

“The company continues to cooperate with regulators and government agencies,” Tullett said in a statement.

One of its former employees was last week charged by the Serious Fraud Office in connection with Libor rigging. (1 US dollar = 0.6316 British pound) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Susan thomas)