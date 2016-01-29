Tullett Prebon says profit margin seen higher than earlier expected

Jan 29 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said underlying operating profit margins were expected to be higher than previously thought, indicating a pickup in the company’s core business.

The company said market activity in some traditional interdealer product areas was higher than a year earlier and that equity product volumes had picked up.

Full-year revenue rose 13 percent to 796 million pounds ($1 billion), Tullett said. ($1 = 0.6948 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)