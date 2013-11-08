FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Tullett Prebon says Q3 revenue down 9 percent
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 8, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Tullett Prebon says Q3 revenue down 9 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects shareprice in final paragraph to 317 pence, not 314 pence)

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain-based interdealer broker Tullett Prebon said on Friday third-quarter revenue fell 9 percent due to subdued activity in financial markets and uncertainty over new rules around derivatives trading.

Tullett, which like rival ICAP makes money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, reported revenue for the four months from July to October of 252 million pounds. That compared to 276 million pounds a year earlier.

Year to date revenue was 692 million pounds, 5 percent lower than the 731 million pounds earned in the same period in 2012.

“The overall level of activity in the financial markets has remained subdued reflecting low volatility, the more onerous regulatory environment for our customers and the considerable uncertainty over the impact of new regulations covering the OTC (over the counter) markets,” the broker said in a statement.

Regulators around the world decided after the financial crisis that derivatives like interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, previously bought and sold through dealers, should be traded on electronic platforms, centrally cleared and recorded.

The FTSE 250 company’s shares, which have risen more than 20 percent this year, closed on Thursday at 317 pence, valuing the company at 685.4 million pounds. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.