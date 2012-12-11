FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tullow to buy Norwegian explorer, selling N.Sea gas assets
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Tullow to buy Norwegian explorer, selling N.Sea gas assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Tullow Oil said it agreed to acquire a Norwegian oil explorer for $372.3 million and will also begin a process to divest its gas assets in the southern North Sea.

Tullow said on Tuesday that the acquisition of the explorer, called Spring Energy, from private equity firm HitecVision was in line with its plan to focus its portfolio on light oil.

It said the deal involved a bonus payment worth up to an additional $300 million conditional upon further successful exploration.

The company said it had appointed Jefferies to manage the sale of its assets in the UK and Dutch North Sea.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.