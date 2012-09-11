FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tullow says Kenya well finds no oil
September 11, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Tullow says Kenya well finds no oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British oil and gas firm Tullow Oil said on Tuesday no hydrocarbons had been found at the lower depths of the keenly anticipated Mbawa-1 well in Kenya and that it would now be plugged and abandoned.

The company had announced on Monday that gas had been found in the shallow part of the well, the first significant gas discovery offshore Kenya.

However, Kenyan officials and analysts were hoping that the partners - Tullow, Apache Corp, Origin Energy and Pancontinental - would find oil, which is easier and cheaper to export.

