Tullow writes off $2.3 bln as oil price fall takes toll
#Energy
January 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Tullow writes off $2.3 bln as oil price fall takes toll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has written off $2.3 billion in relation to exploration work and some of its assets in 2014 and reduced its 2015 investment programme for a second time, the company said on Thursday.

The London-listed company, which is working to contain costs amid a dramatic fall in oil prices, also said it was continuing to review its core business, days after a source told Reuters the firm was expecting to make job cuts.

Tullow Oil, Britain’s fourth largest oil and gas firm and a FTSE 100 company, said it expected to make a gross profit of $0.6 billion in 2014, with revenue of $2.2 billion, slightly below analyst estimates compiled by Reuters. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)

