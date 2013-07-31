FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tullow Oil seeks development carry for Ghana Ten project
July 31, 2013 / 6:13 AM / 4 years ago

Tullow Oil seeks development carry for Ghana Ten project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc said it is to seek a “development carry” from any future partner in its Ten project in Ghana under which the new investor would pay development costs.

It put the increased cost of deevloping Ten at $4.9 billion, excluding lease costs for Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Tulow was reporting first half 2013 net profit that fell to $313 million from $567 million. A Uganda project farmdown payment boosted earnings a year earlier and this was only partly offset by lower exploration writedowns in the 2013 half, Tullow said.

