Samsonite nears deal to buy Tumi Holdings - WSJ
March 3, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Samsonite nears deal to buy Tumi Holdings - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest luggage maker, Samsonite International Sa, is nearing a deal to buy Tumi Holdings Inc, the Wall Street Journal Reported on Wednesday.

A deal between the rivals could be announced as soon as this week, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Exact terms of the deal were not mentioned in the report. (on.wsj.com/24CLrDL)

Samsonite and Tumi could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
