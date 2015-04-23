FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turner Broadcasting, Hulu sign exclusive video streaming deal
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Turner Broadcasting, Hulu sign exclusive video streaming deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Turner Broadcasting System Inc, part of Time Warner Inc, said it granted exclusive subscription video-on-demand rights to its programs from Cartoon Network and Adult Swim to video-streaming service Hulu.

The multi-year licensing agreement, which also includes selected series from Turner channels TNT and TBS, allows Hulu to stream all episodes from Cartoon Network’s original series such as The Amazing World of Gumball, Steven Universe and Clarence.

The deal marks the first-ever licensing agreement between Turner Broadcasting and Hulu, the companies said.

All episodes from past seasons of popular Adult Swim original series including Rick and Morty, Black Jesus and NTSF:SD:SUV would be available for streaming.

The agreement also gives Hulu exclusive rights to certain future series on TNT, TBS, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network including TBS’s upcoming series Angie Tribeca, the companies said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
