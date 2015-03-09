FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tungsten Bank launches deposit offering
March 9, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tungsten Bank launches deposit offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Tungsten Corp Plc

* Tungsten corporation plc (lse:tung), global e-invoicing, invoice finance and analytics company, today announced launch of tungsten bank’s deposit offering.

* Tungsten bank is now offering cash-rich companies an opportunity to place short-term deposits at competitive rates. As of today, it is offering 1.5% p.a. Gross interest on 35-day notice sterling deposits and up to 1.85% p.a. On one year sterling deposits

* Proceeds will be used by tungsten bank to provide additional invoice financing through its tungsten early payment product. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

