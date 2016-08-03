FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Tunisia sets IPTs on five-year US-guaranteed bond: sources

Davide Scigliuzzo and Michael Turner

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - Tunisia has set initial price thoughts of 40bp-45bp over US Treasuries on a new five-year bond sale guaranteed by the US government, two market sources told IFR on Wednesday.

The sovereign, which is raising the funds through its central bank, is looking to raise up to US$500m through the issue and has indicated that the size of the deal will not grow, one of the sources said.

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is guaranteed by the United States Agency for International Development. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Michael Turner; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
