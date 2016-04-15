Tunisia picks banks to arrange European bond roadshow

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia has mandated banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings across Europe, according to a lead manager.

The roadshow begins on April 21 in Paris and will take in London, Munich and Frankfurt before finishing on April 26 in Amsterdam and Zurich. A senior unsecured Reg S deal may follow.

Natixis is global coordinator, while Commerzbank and JP Morgan join the roadshow as joint lead managers.

Tunisia is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch.