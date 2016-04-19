FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia postpones European fixed income meetings
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Tunisia postpones European fixed income meetings

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Tunisia has postponed a planned round of European fixed income investor meetings after making progress with the International Monetary Fund over a new financing facility, according to a lead manager on the bond roadshow.

Tunisia moved forwards in talks with the IMF over a US$2.8bn four-year Extended Fund Facility during the weekend, the lead said.

The sovereign was due to meet investors from April 21 in Paris, before heading to London, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland over the following days. It was considering issuing a senior unsecured Reg S deal.

Natixis was global coordinator on the postponed bond, while Commerzbank and JP Morgan were joint lead managers.

Tunisia is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.