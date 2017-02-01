FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central bank of Tunisia hires banks for benchmark euro bond
February 1, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 7 months ago

Central bank of Tunisia hires banks for benchmark euro bond

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (IFR) - The Central Bank of Tunisia, acting on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, has mandated Natixis as global coordinator, and Commerzbank and JP Morgan as joint lead managers, for fixed income meetings in Europe commencing February 6, according to a lead.

A euro-denominated senior unsecured Reg S benchmark transaction with an intermediate maturity may follow.

The roadshow will visit Paris on February 6, London on February 7-8 and finish in Germany on February 9.

The Central Bank of Tunisia is rated Ba3 negative by Moody's and BB- negative by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

