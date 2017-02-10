LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The Central Bank of Tunisia, acting on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, has launched a €850m seven-year bond at a yield of 5.75%, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at 5.75% area.

Order books for the Reg S deal are at €1.6bn pre-reconciliation.

Natixis is acting as global coordinator, with Commerzbank and JP Morgan joint bookrunners.

Expected ratings are Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)