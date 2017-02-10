BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The Central Bank of Tunisia, acting on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, has launched a €850m seven-year bond at a yield of 5.75%, according to a lead.
The notes were initially marketed at 5.75% area.
Order books for the Reg S deal are at €1.6bn pre-reconciliation.
Natixis is acting as global coordinator, with Commerzbank and JP Morgan joint bookrunners.
Expected ratings are Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, setting back the government's effort to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.