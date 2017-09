LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia has hired Daiwa and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities to lead manage a Samurai bond guaranteed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, according to bankers.

Tunisia is planning a 10-year bond, added a source.

The sovereign, rated Ba2/BB-/BB+, last issued a JBIC-guaranteed Samurai bond in December when it sold a JPY25bn (USD304m) 10-year note. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Sudip Roy and Philip Wright)