UPDATE 1-Tunisia hires Natixis and JP Morgan for seven-year US Aid-backed bond
#Credit Markets
July 21, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tunisia hires Natixis and JP Morgan for seven-year US Aid-backed bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds deal size)

By Sudip Roy and Helene Durand

LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Tunisia has mandated JP Morgan and Natixis to manage a seven-year bond deal backed by the US AID agency, according to a lead manager.

Later in the day, the sovereign capped the deal size at USD500m, according to a source.

The deal is subject to market conditions, the lead said.

Tunisia is rated Ba3, B, BB-, but the note is expected to have the ratings of the US government, at Aaa, AA+, AAA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand; editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
