Tunisia to issue 750 mln to 1 bln euros of bonds soon, official says

TUNIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia is preparing to issue Euro-denominated bonds worth 750 million euros to 1 billion euros ($833.48 million to $1 billion)within a few weeks, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

“We will go to the international market in few weeks ... it should be between mid-March and May 2016, for between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros,” the official said.

Tunisia last went to the international market a year ago when it issued a $1 billion bond. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey, Larry King)