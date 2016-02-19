FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia to issue 750 mln to 1 bln euros of bonds soon, official says
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisia to issue 750 mln to 1 bln euros of bonds soon, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia is preparing to issue Euro-denominated bonds worth 750 million euros to 1 billion euros ($833.48 million to $1 billion)within a few weeks, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

“We will go to the international market in few weeks ... it should be between mid-March and May 2016, for between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros,” the official said.

Tunisia last went to the international market a year ago when it issued a $1 billion bond. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.