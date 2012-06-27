FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia president sacks cbank head in policy row
June 27, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

Tunisia president sacks cbank head in policy row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank governor Kamel al-Nabli will be relieved of his duties due to disagreements over economic policy, the spokesman for the presidency said on Wednesday, a move that could alarm investors already jittery after last year’s revolution.

“The president has taken, in agreement with the prime minister, the decision to end the mission of the central bank governor. The decision has been referred to the constituent assembly for approval,” Adnen Moncer told Reuters.

“The reason is linked to the administration of the bank and the financial affairs of the country in recent months.” (Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by John Stonestreet)

